Lower Siang district begins first-phase training for panchayat election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district election office on Thursday launched the first phase of election training at Likabali to equip presiding and polling officers with essential skills for the smooth conduct of the December 15 panchayat elections.

Around 80 officers attended the session, marking the district's formal preparation for the upcoming polls.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer (DEO) Rujjum Rakshap stressed that the efficiency of polling personnel ultimately determines the success of any election. He urged officers to master every aspect of polling duties and build the confidence required to handle challenging situations on polling day.

Additional deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer of Nari, Ainstein Koyu led a detailed step-by-step presentation on polling procedures, addressing queries from attendees.

He advised officers to apply both technical knowledge and presence of mind while on duty, and to attend all phases of the training for complete preparedness.

Assistant commissioner and nodal officer (personnel & training) Janes Mary Tayeng, who served as a resource person, guided officers through key areas where confusion typically arises during poll commencement and closure.

She used a structured presentation to clarify each step of the process.

In his keynote remarks, the ADC-cum-district panchayat development officer urged polling teams to fully utilise the "made-easy training modules" designed to ensure they can perform their duties confidently and without ambiguity.

Master trainer Tumkar Ete conducted a practical demonstration on the use of ballot boxes, providing hands-on experience to the trainees.

Similar training sessions are scheduled to continue at both Likabali and Nari in the coming days.

