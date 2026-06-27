Angelina Jolie Calls ‘Couture’ Her Most Personal Film Yet, Rooted in Family’s Cancer Battle

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is bringing one of her most personal stories to the big screen with ‘Couture’, a new drama that explores love, self-discovery and a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis, according to People.

A clip from the film shows Jolie’s character, Maxine, an American filmmaker, receiving a pivotal phone call informing her of a breast cancer diagnosis while she is in Paris during Fashion Week.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Maxine travels to Paris for work but soon finds herself balancing a major professional project, a romance with a French colleague played by Louis Garrel, and a deeply personal health crisis.

“Drawn into a love story with a familiar collaborator as her path intersects with women of different ages and cultural backgrounds, all fighting to take control of their own destinies, Maxine finds herself on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery that forces her to confront the choices shaping her life,” reads the official synopsis, according to People.

The film holds particular significance for Jolie, whose own life has been shaped by her family’s history with cancer. In 2013, the Oscar-winning actress underwent a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene. Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died of ovarian and breast cancer in 2007 at the age of 56, while her aunt and grandmother also succumbed to the disease.

Couture premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025 and features Ella Rumpf, Garance Marillier, Anyier Anei and Vincent Lindon alongside Jolie, who also serves as a producer on the film, according to People.

Speaking to Variety at the film’s premiere, Jolie revealed she wore one of her late mother’s necklaces throughout filming for comfort.

“I feel like it’s such a personal film,” she said. “It felt so private that in my mind, it’s probably the one film that doesn’t feel like a film.” (ANI)

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