Son Allegedly Kills Father Over Money Dispute in Assam’s Lanka

Guwhati: A gruesome incident has been reported from Lanka, where a man allegedly killed his father following a dispute over money.

The incident took place in Ward No. 4 of the Langkapatti area under Lanka. The victim has been identified as Uttam Chakraborty.

As per allegations, the accused, Raj Chakraborty, had long been involved in alcohol abuse and gambling and had frequently caused disturbances within the family.

Neighbours stated that tensions had been escalating over his repeated demands for money. On the day of the incident, a heated argument reportedly broke out between the father and son after Uttam Chakraborty refused to give him money. The altercation allegedly turned violent, resulting in a fatal assault.

Uttam Chakraborty sustained severe injuries during the attack and later succumbed to them.

Following the incident, Raj Chakraborty reportedly surrendered himself at Lanka Police Station.

Police have reached the scene and launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further enquiries are underway.