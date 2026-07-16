Sonakshi Sinha Support for Sonam Wangchuk, Urges Government to Initiate Dialogue

Guwahati: The Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has expressed support for environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, questioning why the government has not initiated dialogue with the activist, who is on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Today, in a video shared on Instagram, Sinha said she could no longer remain silent about the ongoing protest, describing Wangchuk as a respected figure whose contributions to the country deserve recognition.

"We all know who Sonam Wangchuk is, what he has done for our country, his achievements and the honours he has received," she said.

The actor stated that Wangchuk has been fasting for nearly three weeks because he is fighting for the future of the country's children and for reforms in the education system.

"He has been on a hunger strike without food because he believes the future of our children is being pushed towards destruction," she said.

Sinha also praised the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and young generation across the country for raising their voices in support of what she described as truth and a better future.

Expressing concern over the lack of engagement from the people in power , she asked why no dialogue had been initiated with Wangchuk despite the prolonged protest.

"Nobody seems to care. No one is opening a dialogue or even acknowledging him. I asked myself why I should remain silent. I, too, am a young citizen of this country and want what is best for India," she said.

Referring to Wangchuk's appeal, Sinha said, "He has asked people not to urge him to end his fast, but instead to ask the government why it is unwilling to speak with him."

The actor also questioned how long the situation would continue without intervention, asking whether action would be taken only after irreversible consequences.

Concluding her message, Sinha urged citizens to raise their voices and remain aware of the issue, saying that constructive dialogue was essential to address the concerns raised by Wangchuk and the protesting students.