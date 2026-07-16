Vishal Dadlani Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

Guwahati: A growing number of Bollywood celebrities, including Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and singer Vishal Dadlani, have appealed to activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike and prioritise his health as student protests continue at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The appeals come as Wangchuk enters the 19th day of his indefinite fast over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Concerns over his deteriorating health have intensified, prompting public figures from the film industry to express solidarity with both the activist and the students.

Earlier, 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya voiced his support for Wangchuk through a strong public message. Following his appeal, several other celebrities joined the campaign, with Vishal Dadlani sharing a heartfelt video message on social media.

In the video, Dadlani apologised for not being able to participate in the protest in person, explaining that he is currently on a concert tour in the United States. However, he reaffirmed his support for Wangchuk and the students' movement.

"Wake up, India! Don't let Sonam Wangchuk die. He's fasting for all of us, for your children, and for India's future," Dadlani wrote in an Instagram post accompanying the video.

Addressing the protesters at Jantar Mantar, he said, "This message is for everyone fighting for our country at Jantar Mantar. I am deeply sorry that I cannot be with you because I am currently on tour in the United States, but my heart is with you."

He also requested those present at the protest site to convey his apology to Wangchuk, saying that he would have stood alongside the activist had he been in India.

Dadlani urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, expressing concern for his health, while calling on the Central Government to engage with the protesters and address their demands through dialogue.

He stressed that the movement was not about political power but about protecting students' rights, ensuring fairness in competitive examinations and safeguarding the country's future. He concluded by urging the government to listen to the voice of the nation.

As per reports, Wangchuk's health has weakened considerably after 19 days without food, and he remains under constant medical observation.

Reports indicate that he has lost 8.9 kg, bringing his weight down to 57.15 kg. His blood pressure has been recorded at 105/76 mmHg, while his blood sugar level stands at 80 mg/dL.

Despite his declining health and legal petitions seeking permission to medically intervene, Wangchuk has reportedly remained firm in his decision to continue the indefinite hunger strike.