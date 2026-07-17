Sonam Wangchuk Vows to Continue Hunger Strike Until 20th July Despite Critical Health Condition

Guwahati: Today, the climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk said he would "stay alive till 20th July at any cost" as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day, despite doctors warning that his health has reached a critical stage.

Addressing supporters at the protest site, Wangchuk acknowledged his deteriorating condition but said his determination remained unwavering. He urged people to participate in large numbers in the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed peaceful march to Parliament on 20th July , the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. We need this energy for 20th July , when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," Wangchuk said.

In a lighter vein, he added, "I will stay alive till 20th July at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost."

Doctors attending to Wangchuk have expressed serious concern over his condition. Dr Satish Lamba, who has been monitoring his health, said the activist has lost around 9 kg during the fast and is surviving only on water. According to the doctor, Wangchuk's body has begun consuming muscle and fat reserves, and prolonged fasting could eventually affect his vital organs.

Despite the medical warnings, Wangchuk has refused to end his fast, maintaining that withdrawing the protest without any response from the government would send the wrong message. He said his immediate priority is ensuring the success of the 20th July rally.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a public interest litigation on Monday challenging the alleged intrusive surveillance of Cockroach Janta Party protesters at Jantar Mantar. The petition, filed by former JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, questions the installation of a permanent surveillance tower and the alleged systematic photography and videography of protesters by the Delhi Police.