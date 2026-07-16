Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Worsens as Hunger Strike Enters 19th Day

Guwahati: The health condition of climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk has deteriorated significantly as his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 19th consecutive day today , prompting his medical team to warn of potential multi-organ complications if the fast continues.

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on 28th June after joining an ongoing demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest is centred on demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in nationwide examinations, including the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy.

Today, addressing the media during a medical briefing , Wangchuk's attending physician, Dr Satish Lamba, said the prolonged fast had taken a severe toll on the activist's health.

As per Dr Lamba, Wangchuk has lost more than 9 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, with his body weight now reduced to 56.9 kg.

Providing an update on his condition, Dr Lamba said, "Today, on the 19th day of the hunger strike, his total weight loss exceeds 9 kg. His blood sugar level is 80 mg/dL, his pulse rate is 72 beats per minute, and his blood pressure is 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting."

The medical team said Wangchuk remains adequately hydrated and mentally alert, with healthcare personnel continuing to monitor his vital signs round the clock. However, doctors cautioned that his internal biochemical indicators suggest his condition is worsening.

Dr Lamba explained that Wangchuk has entered the second stage of prolonged starvation, characterised by elevated uric acid levels caused by muscle breakdown.

"The second stage involves elevated uric acid levels, indicating muscle breakdown and consumption, which has led to the rise in blood uric acid," he said.

Doctors further warned that Wangchuk is approaching a critical phase in which the body's energy reserves begin shifting from fat and muscle consumption to placing direct stress on vital organs. They cautioned that if the hunger strike continues, the risk of serious and potentially life-threatening complications, including multi-organ damage, will increase significantly.