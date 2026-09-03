Sonapur: Two Suspected Vehicle Thieves Killed in Police Encounter

Guwahati: Today, two suspected vehicle thieves were killed in a police encounter at Markadola under Sonapur Police Station, after a chase linked to the alleged theft of a vehicle from Guwahati’s Panbazar area.

As per information, police were chasing for a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-KC-3128, which was allegedly stolen from the vicinity of Panbazar Police Station. During the chase, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the pursuing police team , that led to an exchange of gunfire. Two persons, identified as Saidul Alam Laskar and Babul Singh, were killed in the incident.

Police reportedly recovered two pistols, mobile phones and other materials allegedly linked to vehicle theft from the possession of the deceased.

The bodies have been kept at Sonapur District Hospital for further procedures. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances leading to the exchange of fire and verify the allegations against the deceased.

Further details are awaited.