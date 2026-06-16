Sonari MLA Conducts Surprise Inspection of Fisheries Office

Guwahati: Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar carried out a surprise inspection of a government office in the constituency, taking a firm stance against absent employees

As part of the unannounced visit, the legislator inspected the local Fisheries Department office to assess its functioning and the attendance of employees. During the inspection, Konwar reportedly found several staff members absent from duty during official working hours.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the situation, the MLA stressed the importance of maintaining discipline and accountability in government offices. He stated that public servants are expected to be present at their workplaces and deliver services efficiently to the people.

Konwar further warned that he would raise the matter with the concerned minister and submit complaints against employees found absent without valid reasons. He emphasised that negligence and irregular attendance would not be tolerated, particularly in offices responsible for providing essential services to the public.