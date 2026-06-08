Fast-Track Trial in Zubeen Garg Death Case Begins Today

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The trial in the Zubeen Garg death case is set to begin on Monday, marking a crucial phase in the high-profile case. The trial proceedings will take place in the fast-track court set up for the case, following the completion of the charge-framing process. Sources revealed that the court will record statements from witnesses on a daily basis to ensure a speedy trial. As many as 394 individuals, in total, are expected to depose before the court.

The first phase of witness examination is scheduled to be conducted between June 8 and June 20, 2026. During this period, those who had initially lodged complaints related to the case will present their testimonies before the court.

The sources further revealed that the witness list also includes members of the Assamese diaspora residing in Singapore, who were present at the time of the incident in which Zubeen lost his life. The court is expected to summon these overseas witnesses soon to record their statements as part of the trial process.

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