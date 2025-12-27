Tiwa Organizations Express Optimism Following Tripartite Talks with Centre

Jagiroad: Tiwa organizations have expressed optimism over the long-pending constitutional identity-related demands following the tripartite meeting in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) and various Tiwa organizations.

In regard to this, a press conference was organized jointly by the All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), the Tiwa Autonomous Council, and other Tiwa tribal organizations in Jagiroad on December 27. It marked the first public response after the high-level discussions involving the Central Government, the Assam Government, and representatives of Tiwa organizations.

Addressing media persons, Tiwa Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Jiban Chandra Konwar described the talks as “highly encouraging,” particularly regarding the demand to bring the Tiwa Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. He said the Union Home Minister assured that a high-level committee would be formed soon to examine the issue in detail, and the government would proceed based on the committee’s recommendations.

Leaders also highlighted that the Centre had taken a positive stance on replacing the term “Lalung” with “Tiwa” in the Scheduled Tribes list of the Indian Constitution. Additionally, the long-standing issue of granting Scheduled Tribe status to Tiwas residing in Meghalaya was discussed, with Amit Shah reportedly assuring that steps would be taken to resolve the matter at the earliest.

ATSU president Prasanta Konwar said the tripartite meeting was a significant milestone in the Tiwa community’s struggle for constitutional safeguards, administrative autonomy, and recognition of identity. He emphasized that the organizations would remain vigilant and continue constructive engagement with the government.

Several senior leaders attended the press conference, including TAC members Khagen Bordoloi, Pranabjyoti Masorang, and Maniram Pator; ATSU adviser Rimal Amchi; Tiwa Youth Students’ Council president Krishna Pator; along with office bearers of ATSU’s Morigaon district committee and Jagiroad regional unit.

The Tiwa organizations expressed hope that the assurances given in Delhi would soon translate into concrete action, marking a new chapter in the socio-political development of the Tiwa community.