Specially Abled Employee of IndiGo Airlines Wins Hearts at Delhi Airport

Guwahati: An IndiGo employee at Delhi airport, Afjal, is winning hearts online for his seamless assistance despite being deaf and mute. A video shared on Instagram by passenger Aman Singh showcased Afjal efficiently guiding him through the self check-in process at a baggage counter, highlighting the power of non-verbal communication and inclusive hiring practices.

Singh's video shows Afjal, wearing a badge that clearly stated, "I cannot hear or speak but I will be happy to assist," demonstrating remarkable professionalism and warmth. Singh recounted his experience, noting that he faced no communication barriers and was inspired by Afjal's ability to coordinate better than many who can both hear and speak. His interaction led Singh to reflect that true communication transcends words, a sentiment resonating with thousands online.

The viral clip has garnered widespread praise, with many users commending IndiGo for its inclusive employment policies. Netizens shared similar positive experiences with IndiGo staff across various airports, reinforcing the airline's commitment to diversity. The video also sparked a discussion about the importance of celebrating inclusion as a norm rather than an exception, with many highlighting Afjal's confidence and dedication as a testament to effective communication through empathy and patience.

The interaction, which ended with Singh shaking Afjal's hand in a gesture of mutual respect, has been described by viewers as a powerful illustration of dignity and connection beyond verbal exchange. It serves as a reminder that a warm smile and willingness to help can bridge any communication gap, making a significant impact on customer experience and promoting a more inclusive environment.