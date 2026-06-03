Speeding Motorcycle Crashes Into Electric Pole In Nagaon, Rider Died On Spot

Nagaon, Assam: On Wednesday, a road accident claimed the life a young man when he lost control of a motorcycle he was riding and crashed into an electric pole at Tinisukia village, under Juria in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The deceased person has been identified as Sarafat Ali, son of Nur Islam and a resident of Tinisukia village in Juria

As per eyewitnesses the crash happened when Sarafat Ali was reportedly riding his motorcycle at a high speed. He is believed to have lost control of the vehicle it crashed into an electric pole on the side of the road. The impact of the collision was extremely severe and he died on spot.

Following information about the incident, a team from Juria police station immediately rushed to the accident site. The Police recovered body and handed it over to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine how the accident happened. Further details are awaited.