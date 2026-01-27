SSB IG Sudhir Verma Receives President’s Medal on 77th Republic Day
Guwahati: Inspector General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sudhir Verma, has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, 2026, in recognition of his long and exemplary service to the nation.
As per an official statement, a 1993-batch officer of the SSB, Shri Verma has played a key role in strengthening the management and security of the India–Nepal and India–Bhutan international borders during his career.
He has also rendered over 11 years of distinguished service in the Special Protection Group (SPG), the elite organisation entrusted with the security of the Prime Minister.
Earlier, in 2017, he was conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Reacting to the honour, Verma said the award reflected collective effort and team spirit, and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the nation. He also expressed gratitude to all those who had supported him during his service.
Meanwhile, the SSB Guwahati Frontier marked the 77th Republic Day with a grand parade at the 1st Battalion headquarters in Sonapur. Verma attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
As part of the programme, the Inspector General paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of fallen personnel.
He later unfurled the National Flag at the parade ground and took the salute. A colourful march-past and cultural programme were presented by SSB personnel on the occasion.
During the event, Verma also honoured personnel with Director General’s Medals and Commendation Certificates. Medals conferred by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh were also presented.
The ceremony was further graced by the presence of Regional Sandiksha President Rani Anuradha along with members of the Sandiksha family.
Deputy Inspectors General Rajeev Rana, H.B.K. Singh, Neeraj Chand and Dr Mamta Agrawal, along with senior officers, force personnel and members of the media, were also present.