IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain in Guwahati; authorities brace for floods, landslides

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a forecast on heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm in 24 hrs) likely to occur at isolated places, along with thunder & lightning, across various parts of Guwahati City in the coming 3-4 days. The Regional Metereological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has also issued an alert for rainfall in various places across the state over the next few days.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind are very likely in isolated places of the city in the coming days, which may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable pockets. The city authorities and ASDMA are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert, the agency added.

In view of the impending situation, ASDMA requested the residents of Guwahati to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. ASDMA also requested daily commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas have been advised to stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. The precautionary advice was disseminated by ASDMA in light of the recent deluge in the city, which resulted from the incessant downpour from the evening of April 19 to the wee hours of April 20. During this period, the Guwahati airport area set a new rainfall record for the month of April after 117.4 mm of rainfall was recorded.

ASDMA also stated that the status of the situation would be updated by it on its official website i.e. https://asdma.assam.gov.in/resource/assam-weather-forecast and on all its social media handles from time to time for general awareness. The public, therefore, has been urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain predicted.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Case: Court Reserves Order on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea till April 30, 2026