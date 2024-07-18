Oman: 8 Indians Among Nine Crew Members Rescued After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Omani Coast

MUSCAT: Nine of the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that capsized off Oman on Monday have been rescued. The rescued sailors include eight Indians and one Sri Lankan national.

The vessel that capsized off the Omani coast has been identified as MT Falcon Prestige, a 117-metre oil product tanker, which was heading towards the Yemeni port city of Aden with a crew of 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans when it capsized off Oman’s major industrial port of Duqm.

Oman’s Marine Security Centre said that the vessel remains ‘submerged’ and ‘inverted’.