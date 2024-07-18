Oman: 8 Indians Among Nine Crew Members Rescued After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Omani Coast

MUSCAT: Nine of the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that capsized off Oman on Monday have been rescued. The rescued sailors include eight Indians and one Sri Lankan national.
The vessel that capsized off the Omani coast has been identified as MT Falcon Prestige, a 117-metre oil product tanker, which was heading towards the Yemeni port city of Aden with a crew of 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans when it capsized off Oman’s major industrial port of Duqm.
Oman’s Marine Security Centre said that the vessel remains ‘submerged’ and ‘inverted’.
The Indian Navy warship INS Teg has conducted the rescue operations which saved the lives of one Sri Lankan and eight Indian sailors.
The Navy has also deployed its maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I along with the Omani vessels and personnel to carry out search and rescue missions.
"The Indian warship was carrying out operational turnaround in the area from where it was directed on Monday (July 15) to carry out search and rescue missions. The warship had located the capsizing oil tanker on Tuesday (July 16) morning," as per sources.
Meanwhile, the sultanate’s Maritime Security Centre (MSC) stated that the search and rescue operations to find the remaining crew members will continue in the area.
In a post on social media platform X, it said a “Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized” 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, near the port town of Duqm on Monday. The crew includes 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans. The crew of the ship are still missing and the vessel was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden.
The Indian embassy in Muscat is coordinating the operations with Omani authorities and Indian Navy.
“The embassy is coordinating search and rescue ops with Omani authorities and Indian Navy for MT Prestige Falcon, a Comoros flagged vessel that capsized off the coast of Oman on July 15,” it said.
ALSO READ: US: Gunman Who Attacked Donald Trump Was Previously Seen as Threat, Disappeared in Crowd
ALSO WATCH: