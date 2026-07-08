Strict Measure Against Guwahati Green Buses, Suspends Multiple Licenses For Seven Days

Guwahati: The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has initiated stringent measures against CNG and electric-operated green buses in Guwahati after growing public concern over traffic violations and passengers safety. Under the new enforcement drive, buses found violating rules will be taken off the road for seven days as a punitive measure.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, the licences of 63 green bus drivers have already been cancelled by the District Transport Office enforcement official . Police team have indicated that further disciplinary measures will be implemented with the approval of the executive authorities.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul said the administration has taken serious note of the issues faced by commuters and has already issued verbal directives on three key areas, which will soon be formally enforced through the Regional Transport Authority .

“We have already taken cognisance of the issues, and certain verbal instructions have been communicated. Through the RTA, these will soon be formally enforced,” Paul said.

He noted that green buses have frequently been deviating from their designated routes, causing inconvenience to passengers.

“Even a single complaint regarding route violation will result in the bus being taken off the road, in addition to action being taken against the driver and conductor,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also stated that he has requested the ASTC to deploy buses in proportion to the number of routes to ensure balanced operations.

“We have observed an excessive concentration of green buses on certain routes, leading to operational issues. I have requested ASTC, through the RTA, to ensure that buses are distributed evenly across the 16 to 17 designated routes,” Paul added.

He further directed DTO enforcement officials to impose the strictest penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act for any violations involving green buses.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Jayanta Sarathi Borah, said the cancellation of 63 drivers' licences forms part of the administration's disciplinary action.

“The Deputy Commissioner has verbally directed us to go a step further. In addition to action against drivers and conductors, any offending bus will also be removed from service for seven days. Guwahati Police will take stringent action in every case of Motor Vehicles Act violations,” Borah said.

He also reiterated that green buses must strictly remain in the left lane while operating.

“If a bus ahead is stationary, the bus behind is not permitted to overtake by moving into the right lane. Any such violation will result in the offending vehicle being taken off the road for seven days,” he added.