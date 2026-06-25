Court Denies Bail to Zubeen Garg’s Two Bodyguards

Guwahati: In the ongoing case linked to singer Zubeen Garg, the court on 25th June refused to grant bail to his two bodyguards, Paresh Baisya and Nandeshwar Bora.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on 23rd July. During the proceedings, the defence counsel sought additional time from the court.

Both accused were earlier booked in a case registered by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Siddharth Sharma, also failed to secure any relief from the court. His next hearing has been scheduled for 24th July.

On the same day, the court is also expected to hear a petition seeking the de-freezing of seized bank accounts. Sharma had approached the High Court through his lawyers , seeking permission to operate bank accounts linked to his business venture, Mahabir Aqua.

The case continues to progress through the judicial process, with multiple hearings scheduled in the coming weeks. The accused await further court proceedings.