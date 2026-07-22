'Students Need Solutions, Not Protests': Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of using students as "political tools" to disrupt the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Pradhan alleged that the Congress was prioritising political spectacle over constructive debate on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) issue.

In a post on X, Pradhan said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress staged a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols. He claimed that even though the government was prepared to hold a comprehensive discussion on NEET in Parliament, the Congress chose protest and agitation over democratic debate.

Pradhan further stated that the Congress's objective was not to seek solutions for students but to generate political headlines. He accused the opposition of attempting to manufacture confrontation, despite the government’s stated willingness to discuss the matter.

Reaffirming the Centre's position, the Education Minister said the government remains "100 per cent committed" to discussing NEET and addressing students' concerns in Parliament. He added that students deserve "certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption."

The remarks come as opposition parties continue their protests over the NEET issue during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.