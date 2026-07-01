Students Risk Lives Crossing Manas River as Bongaigaon Villagers Renew Bridge Demand

Guwahati: Hundreds of villagers, including schoolchildren, are risking their lives every day by crossing the Manas River in a small country boat at Kadamtali in Bongaigaon , prompting people to renew their long-standing demand for the construction of a bridge.

The river crossing, located under the Srijangram Assembly constituency, serves as the only means of transport for several villages. With the monsoon intensifying and water levels continuing to rise, locals say the daily journey has become increasingly hazardous.

Despite the danger, schoolchildren continue to use the makeshift boat to reach their schools, particularly as examinations are currently underway. People said they have no alternative but to rely on the fragile vessel for their daily commute.

Locals alleged that they have repeatedly appealed to MP Rakibul Hussain to support the construction of a bridge over the Manas River, but claimed that no concrete action has been taken so far.

They have now urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to sanction the construction of at least a temporary wooden bridge as an immediate measure to ensure safe and uninterrupted connectivity for the people of the area.