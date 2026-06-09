Sunny Deol Returns to the Big Screen with ‘Batwara 1947’ Sets to Release in August

Mumbai: Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled the first poster for Batwara 1947, the upcoming Partition-era drama starring Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 14th August 2026.

Earlier titled Lahore 1947, the film is set against the backdrop of India's Partition in 1947 and promises an emotional and powerful story centred on courage during a time of widespread hatred and fear. Sharing the motion poster on social media, the makers wrote: “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”

The first look has generated considerable excitement among fans. Alongside Sunny Deol, the film features an impressive cast including Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol.

One of the major highlights of the project is Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after a lengthy absence. The actress has previously shared the screen space with Sunny Deol in Farz (2001), The Hero:-Love Story of a Spy (2003) and Bhaiaji Superhit (2018).

The poster also includes a subtle reference to the iconic hand pump from Deol’s blockbuster Gadar franchise. In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Deol’s character famously uprooted a hand pump and used it as a weapon against a mob. The object later reappeared in Gadar 2 (2023), where it served as a symbolic warning to his enemies.

With its star-studded cast and historical backdrop, ‘Batwara 1947’ is already emerging as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.