Supernatural Thriller LUPT Makes OTT Debut on WAVES

Guwahati: The supernatural thriller LUPT is set to make its digital debut on WAVES OTT on 31st July. Directed by Prabhuraj, the Hindi film features Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Meenakshi Dixit, Rishabh Chadha and Niki Aneja Walia in pivotal roles.

The film follows a family whose journey takes a sinister turn after a series of unexplained incidents begin to unfold. As long-buried secrets emerge, they become trapped in a web of mysterious and terrifying events that blur the line between reality and the supernatural.

Ahead of the film's OTT release, actor Karan Aanand expressed his excitement about LUPT reaching a wider audience through the streaming platform.

"I am delighted that LUPT is reaching audiences through WAVES OTT. The film has a unique and engaging storyline, blending suspense, emotion and supernatural mystery. It was a wonderful experience to work with such a talented cast and be part of a compelling cinematic journey. I am confident that the film will resonate with viewers and keep them engaged until the very end," he said in a statement.

Fusing psychological suspense, emotional drama and supernatural elements, LUPT will be available for streaming on WAVES OTT from 31st July.