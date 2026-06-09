Sweet Success: Assam's Tezpur Litchi Reaches Dubai in Historic First Export

Guwahati: In a major milestone for Northeast India’s agricultural sector, Assam’s highly celebrated, Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Tezpur litchi has made its maiden voyage to international markets, with the first export shipment officially departing for Dubai.

Facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), this landmark dispatch marks a significant step in introducing the region's unique horticultural offerings to a broader global audience. The Tezpur litchi is renowned for its distinct sweetness, fleshy pulp, and superior quality, characteristics that previously earned it the prestigious GI tag to safeguard its regional identity.

This strategic expansion into the Middle Eastern market is expected to yield substantial economic benefits for local cultivators. By accessing lucrative international supply chains, farmers in Assam are poised to secure significantly better prices for their harvests.

Furthermore, the successful export of this beloved fruit paves the way for future trade. Officials believe this global recognition will not only uplift the farming community but also create exciting new export opportunities for a wide array of premium agricultural products originating from Northeast India.