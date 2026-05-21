Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expanded: 23 New Ministers Inducted, Coalition Government Formed

The government led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expanded its Cabinet on Thursday with the induction of 23 new ministers, formally transforming the administration into a coalition government backed by multiple alliance partners.

With the latest expansion, the strength of the State Cabinet has increased to 32, including the Chief Minister. Significantly, two ministers from the Congress party were inducted into the ministry, marking the party’s return to the Tamil Nadu Cabinet after nearly six decades. This is the first time since 1967 that Congress has secured representation in the State ministry.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers during a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan on Thursday morning. Leaders from alliance parties supporting the government attended the event.

The newly expanded Cabinet includes four women ministers. The ten-day-old government headed by Joseph Vijay is currently supported by the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and a section of MLAs from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Earlier in the day, the newly inducted Congress ministers, accompanied by senior party leaders, visited the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial at Sriperumbudur to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his memorial day.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK faction extending support to the government remained absent from the Cabinet expansion ceremony, triggering speculation over possible differences within the alliance.