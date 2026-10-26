Tamulpur Administration Urges for Higher Participation in Khel Maharan 3.0

Guwahati: The Tamulpur district administration has reviewed preparations for Khel Maharan 3.0, urging officials to complete player registrations by 31st October to boost participation in the sporting event.

The review meeting was held today at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office under the leadership of Additional District Commissioner Hemashree Khanikar. Discussions focused on registration figures, school participation, competition schedules and interdepartmental coordination.

Around 67,000 players have registered in Tamulpur so far, compared with 1.27 lakh in the previous edition. Khanikar urged officials to take proactive steps to increase registrations before the deadline. More than 1,200 schools are expected to participate.

Khel Maharan 3.0 will run from 7th Novembe to 10th February 2027, featuring eight disciplines:- athletics, yoga, chess, volleyball, football, boxing, aquathon and swimming.

Competitions in five disciplines will be held at village council, constituency, district, zonal and state levels, while the remaining three will begin at the district level.

State-level winners will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 24,000 to support their sporting pursuits.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bidisha Bora, sports association representatives, teachers, committee chairpersons and officials from the departments concerned.