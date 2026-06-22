Thadoi Yumnam Wins Miss Universe Manipur 2026

Guwahati: Thadoi Yumnam has been crowned Miss Universe Manipur 2026 at the grand finale of the state pageant held at the Chandrakriti Auditorium in Imphal on 21st June, securing her place at the upcoming Miss Universe India 2026 competition .

The event featured 20 finalists from across Manipur, who competed in multiple rounds designed to assess confidence, leadership, social awareness and personal advocacy. Zeneva Laikhuram was named the first runner-up, while Alish Maibam secured the position of second runner-up.

Organised under the direction of fashion designer and State Director Robert Naorem, the pageant was held in partnership with the Manipur AIDS Control Society and For Better Kangleipak.

Among the distinguished guests were Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the First Lady, who attended in a private capacity. Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma also attended the event and served as a member of the judging panel.

“I feel truly ecstatic. I still cannot believe I have won. It is a dream I have been pursuing since last year,” Thadoi said.

Reflecting on her previous attempt, she added that despite not succeeding in the competition last year, she remained determined and continued to work towards her goal.

Thadoi credited her success to the unwavering support of her family, teachers and friends, describing the title as the result of a collective effort. She said she now hopes to represent Manipur with pride at the national competition.

Vishwakarma praised the finalists for their confidence, maturity and ability to articulate their ideas. Reflecting on Manipur's recent challenges, she said the contestants represented the state's resilience and would help share its story on a larger platform.