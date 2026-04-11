Nitish Kumar takes Rajya Sabha oath; Harivansh Narayan Singh renominated

NEW DELHI: Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha, marking a major transition from state leadership to a more active role in national politics. A day earlier, he had arrived in New Delhi with Sanjay Jha and Vijay Kumar Choudhary to complete the necessary formalities.

With this move, Kumar joins a rare group of leaders who have served in all four legislative bodies — State Legislative Assembly, State Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. Elected unopposed on March 16, he resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30, ending a nearly two-decade-long association that began in 2006.

Having served as Chief Minister since 2005 primarily through the Legislative Council, Kumar indicated he would step down from the post in the coming days in line with constitutional requirements, signalling a shift in focus to national politics. He stated that new leadership would soon take charge in Bihar.

Meanwhile, in another key development, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh to the Rajya Sabha following the end of his previous term on April 9. His nomination fills the vacancy left by Ranjan Gogoi and marks his third term in the Upper House.

Harivansh, who first entered Parliament in 2014 and became Deputy Chairman in 2018 (re-elected in 2020), is known for his balanced and composed conduct during proceedings. A former journalist, he has built a reputation for fostering dialogue across party lines and maintaining a fact-based approach in parliamentary functioning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both leaders, praising Kumar’s governance legacy in Bihar and describing Harivansh’s contributions to journalism and public life as “invaluable.” He expressed confidence that Kumar’s experience would enhance parliamentary dignity, while Harivansh’s continued presence would strengthen the functioning of the House.

Harivansh has also played key roles in several parliamentary committees and policy platforms, contributing to legislative scrutiny and governance. His renomination is being seen as a sign of continuity and stability in Parliament, even as Kumar’s entry signals a fresh phase in national political dynamics. (Agencies)

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