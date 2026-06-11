Three Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead After Vessel Strike Off Oman

New Delhi: Three Indian sailors who were initially reported missing after an attack on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman have been confirmed dead, prompting strong condemnation from India and renewed calls for restraint in the volatile Gulf region.

The fatalities occurred aboard the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello, which was carrying a crew of 28, including 24 Indian nationals. The vessel came under attack in the Gulf of Oman earlier this week. According to Indian authorities, the bodies of the three missing seafarers have since been recovered.

India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the deaths on Thursday and condemned the strike, stressing that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian seafarers must cease immediately. New Delhi has also urged all parties involved in the escalating regional tensions to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

The incident follows the rescue of 21 Indian crew members from the tanker after it was struck off the Omani coast. Indian officials said the country's embassy in Oman had been closely coordinating with local authorities during search and rescue operations.

The attack has heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman, a strategically important maritime route already affected by rising tensions in the wider Middle East.