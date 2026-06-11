Two Suspected Poachers Detained with Handmade Gun in Assam Wildlife Raid

Agaratoli: A joint tactical operation conducted by forest guards and law enforcement personnel led to the apprehension of two suspected poachers in the Agaratoli forest sector near Latabari, positioned within Assam's Difloo Pathar range.

The detained individuals have been identified by authorities as Jintu Orang and Sarbang Ronghang.

Following a tip-off concerning armed trespassers infiltrating the conservation area with intent to hunt protected wildlife, security forces deployed a swift interception team across the Agaratoli range. The encounter resulted in the successful capture of the two men, from whom officials recovered an unlicenced, locally manufactured firearm designed for illegal hunting. Additionally, the motorcycle utilised by the suspects to traverse the rugged forest borders was confiscated.

Forest department representatives stated that a comprehensive investigation has been initiated to ascertain if the duo has been involved in previous wildlife crimes or if they are connected to larger, organised illegal trade syndicates operating in the state.

This successful crackdown underscores the heightened vigilance and ongoing anti-poaching measures enforced by state authorities to protect the vulnerable ecosystem surrounding the Kaziranga landscape.