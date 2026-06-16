Three Juveniles Detained in Connection with Brutal Rape, Murder of Minor Girl in Barpeta

Barpeta: In a deeply disturbing development, police in Assam’s Barpeta district have taken three minors into custody following the suspected sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old schoolgirl. The harrowing incident unfolded on June 15 in the No. 2 Chachra area, located under the jurisdiction of the Baghbar police station.

The young victim had reportedly returned home from school in the afternoon before mysteriously going missing. Her worried family launched an immediate search, which ended in tragedy when her body was discovered dumped in a nearby crop field.

Upon being alerted, a team of police officials rushed to the location to secure the area and initiate a probe. Authorities quickly picked up three underage suspects for questioning. The child’s body has been transferred for an autopsy, and forensic teams are gathering evidence from the crime scene.

The brutal crime has triggered profound shock and fear among local residents, who are demanding a swift, rigorous investigation and severe punishment for those responsible. Law enforcement officials stated that the case is being handled with the utmost priority, adding that all legal proceedings involving the detained minors will strictly follow juvenile justice regulations.