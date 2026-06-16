Udalguri District Steps Up Monsoon Readiness with High-Level Flood Preparedness Meeting

Udalguri: To ensure maximum readiness ahead of the peak monsoon season, a critical District-Level Flood Preparedness and Review Meeting was convened on Monday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office.

The high-level session was chaired by Jay Vikas, the District Commissioner of Udalguri and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The primary objective of the meeting was to rigorously evaluate existing preparedness measures and formulate enhanced, robust strategies for efficient flood management across the entire district.

The review meeting saw active participation from key administrative and disaster response officials, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the District Project Officer (DPO) of the DDMA, alongside local Circle Officers. Heads of various government departments, on-ground Field Officers, and other crucial DDMA personnel were also in attendance.

During the session, Chairman Jay Vikas emphasised the need for seamless inter-departmental coordination to mitigate the impact of seasonal floods. The attending officials reviewed emergency response protocols, resource availability, and safety measures to ensure a swift and well-coordinated response to any potential flood situation in the region.