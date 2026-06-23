Three NSCN Cadres Surrender Before Security Forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang

Itanagar: Three cadres linked to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) have surrendered before police and security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, marking another step towards bringing insurgents back into the mainstream.

The surrender was facilitated through coordinated efforts by the Changlang district police and security agencies as part of ongoing initiatives to encourage underground cadres to abandon violence and return to normal life.

Officials stated that the move reflects the continued efforts of security forces to promote peace and stability in the region, particularly in areas affected by insurgency-related activities. The surrendered cadres are expected to undergo the necessary procedures under existing rehabilitation and reintegration mechanisms.

Security agencies have been conducting sustained operations and outreach programmes across eastern Arunachal Pradesh to curb insurgent activities while encouraging misguided youths to return to their families and communities.

Authorities have also appealed to other active cadres operating in the region to lay down arms and join the mainstream, assuring support for those willing to give up militancy and pursue a peaceful future.

The latest surrender comes amid continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to strengthen security and restore lasting peace in the border districts of Arunachal Pradesh.