Three Women Arrested with 4 kg of Marijuana in Guwahati Anti-Drug Raid

Guwahati: Today, a team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) attached to Basistha Police Station arrested three women allegedly involved in drug peddling and seized 4 kg of ganja during a raid at Beharbari.

As per police, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal narcotics activities in the area. Acting on the information, the EGPD team raided a suspected hideout in Beharbari and arrested the accused during the operation.

The arrested women have been identified as Jamile Khatun aged 35 of Dharamsala, Asatun Begum aged 32 of Kalgachia, and Safina Khatun aged 34 of South Salmara. Police alleged that the trio was involved in the transportation and distribution of ganja in Guwahati.

During the raid, officers recovered 4 kg of ganja from the possession of the accused. The seized contraband has been taken into police custody as evidence.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the three women under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police have launched a further investigation to trace the source of the seized ganja and identify other individuals allegedly linked to the drug trafficking network.

The operation forms part of Assam Police's ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking and illegal drug peddling in Guwahati and other parts of the state.