Tripura CM Hails PM Modi for Spotlighting Bamboo Sector in Northeast

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat continues to inspire people across all sections of society.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Saha highlighted key achievements from the Northeast and said he listened to the 133rd episode of the programme at a booth in South Krishnanagar in West Bengal.
“In every episode, Hon’ble PM brings inspiring stories and facts that motivate every section of our society,” he wrote on X.
The Chief Minister said that it was a matter of pride that Tripura and the Northeast’s bamboo sector received attention in the latest episode.
The Chief Minister said such recognition at the national level would further encourage people engaged in bamboo-based activities in the Northeast.