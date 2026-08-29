Tiger Kills Cattle Near NH-715 Close to Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: Today, a tiger reportedly killed a head of cattle near Naharbasti along National Highway 715, close to the Kaziranga National Park area. The incident was reported near the office of the Burapahar Range Forest Officer, where the carcass of the cattle was found close to the national highway.

As per reports, the tiger is believed to have killed the cattle within the Kaziranga National Park before the carcass was found near NH-715. The incident has drawn attention to the movement of wildlife in areas surrounding the national park.

The discovery of the carcass near the busy highway has raised concerns among local residents and motorists, particularly over the possibility of wild animals venturing closer to human settlements and traffic routes.

Assam Forest officials are expected to inspect the area and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident. Forest official may also take necessary measures to monitor wildlife movement and ensure the safety of both animals and people in the vicinity.