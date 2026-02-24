Awareness programmes mark ‘Mecheka Day’ at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A daylong programme was held at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on the occasion of Mecheka Day to raise awareness about the conservation of the fishing cat (locally known as Mecheka). As part of the event, a group of students from nearby schools was taken by the park authorities to the Agoratoli range in the morning. At an event held at the Sohola Watch Tower near Sohola Beel in the Agoratoli range, students were informed about the importance of wetlands, water bodies, marshlands, and grasslands, as well as the rare fishing cat species that inhabit these ecosystems. Key speakers included Agoratoli Range Officer Bidyut Bikash Bora, environmentalist Uttam Saikia, researcher and Fishing Cat Project Coordinator Tiyasha Adya from the Wildlife Institute of India, Kaziranga biologist Biswajit Pujari, and sociology researcher Bipanchi Tamuli. They spoke about the lifecycle of the fishing cat, its ecological importance, conservation efforts, and its global status.

Also Read: Two rhino calves released back into Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve