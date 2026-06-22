Tragedy in Guwahati: Woman Police Constable Found Dead in Rented House

Guwahati: A 28-year-old woman police constable was found dead inside her rented accommodation in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Gitika Mech, a serving constable with the Assam Police.

The tragic incident came to light after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from her apartment and alerted the local authorities. A team from the Dispur Police Station quickly arrived at the scene, forced entry into the residence, and recovered the body. According to initial police reports, the advanced state of decomposition suggests that her death occurred a few days before the discovery.

Gitika, who hailed from Dhemaji district, had been residing in the capital city due to her official deployment. Following standard protocol, her body was sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Senior police officials visited the spot to oversee the initial investigation. Forensic teams have also collected samples from the apartment. While the exact circumstances surrounding her passing remain unclear, the Guwahati Police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating all possible angles.