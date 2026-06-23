Tragic: 12 Indians Among 13 Killed in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City Explosion

Doha: Twelve Indian nationals were among 13 people killed in a massive explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, officials confirmed, in a tragic incident that has triggered widespread grief and concern among the Indian community.

The blast occurred at a gas facility in the industrial zone, leading to a major fire and causing several casualties. According to authorities, 66 people were injured in the incident and are receiving medical treatment.

The Embassy of India in Doha confirmed the deaths of 12 Indian nationals and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The embassy stated that it is in close coordination with Qatari authorities to provide assistance to the affected families and facilitate necessary support.

Qatari authorities said the explosion was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at the facility. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and the fire was brought under control. Officials have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The tragedy has highlighted the risks faced by migrant workers employed in critical industrial sectors across the Gulf region. Indian officials have assured that all possible assistance will be extended to the families of those who lost their lives.

Ras Laffan Industrial City is one of Qatar’s key energy hubs, housing major gas and industrial facilities that play an important role in the country’s economy.