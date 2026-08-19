Transgender Person Allegedly Killed Near Rangia Railway Station

Guwahati: A member of the transgender community, identified as Asma, was allegedly killed inside a rented house near Rangia railway station, Kamrup district. As per the initial information, Asma had been living as a tenant at the residence of Saber Ali in Gurukuchi for the past four years.

Today morning, an incident came to light when other tenants noticed blood flowing from underneath the door of Asma’s room. They immediately alerted the Rangia Police, who arrived at the scene and recovered the body in a blood-soaked condition.

The victim reportedly sustained injuries around the neck, raising suspicion that a sharp weapon may have been used in the attack. As per allegations, a man identified as Sonababu Ali, who was reportedly known as Asma’s husband, attacked her with a machete during the night before fleeing the scene.

Rangia Police suspect that a dispute may have led to the alleged killing, although the exact circumstances remain unclear. The Rangia Police have launched an investigation and are conducting a search for Sonababu Ali, who remains absconding.

Further investigation is underway.