Nalbari Residents Raise Alarm Over Dangerous Roadside Trees After Guwahati Tragedy

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concern is mounting among residents of Nalbari district over the presence of large and potentially dangerous trees and overhanging branches along several roads, with many fearing that a tragic accident similar to the recent Guwahati incident could occur at any time.

Just days after a young woman lost her life in Guwahati when a roadside tree collapsed onto a vehicle carrying examination candidates, citizens in Nalbari have raised serious concerns about the condition of numerous trees standing precariously along major roads and public thoroughfares. Motorists, pedestrians, and commuters face a significant threat from several large branches that hang dangerously over roadways.

Local residents report that many of these trees have shown signs of weakness and decay for years without receiving any attention. With the monsoon season underway, strong winds and heavy rainfall could cause branches—or entire trees—to collapse, potentially leading to loss of life and property.

Residents allege that despite the visible danger, neither the district administration nor the relevant departments have taken adequate measures to identify and remove hazardous trees. The apparent inaction has triggered frustration among the public, who question whether authorities will act only after a major tragedy occurs.

Reports indicate that tree branches are entangled with power lines in several locations, raising additional concerns about electrical accidents and prolonged power disruptions. Citizens argue that preventive action is essential and that waiting for an accident to happen would be a grave failure of responsibility.

The situation has also sparked debate over the accountability of elected representatives and local panchayat authorities. Many residents believe that public safety should be treated as a priority and that immediate surveys should be conducted to identify and remove dangerous trees before they cause irreversible damage.

Demanding urgent intervention, conscious citizens of Nalbari have called upon the district administration, Public Works Department, Forest Department and local representatives to launch a comprehensive safety drive and eliminate all identified threats from public roads. They warn that if a tragedy similar to the recent Guwahati incident occurs in Nalbari, questions will inevitably be raised about administrative negligence and the failure to act despite clear warning signs.

Also Read: Student of Pandu College dies after tree falls on scooter in Guwahati