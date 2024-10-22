Tripura: 6 People Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents

Agartala: Two separate accidents in Agartala and Dharamnagar left a total of six people injured in the state of Tripura. One of the victims is a woman and all of them were shifted to hospitals for medical care.

The first one took place in the state capital of Agartala. A motorcycle crashed head-on with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction. The autorickshaw toppled over because of the impact while the motorcycle driver hit a Maruti Suzuki Eeco vehicle. Local police mentioned that the motorcycle driver sustained severe injuries during the accident. He was moved to a medical facility nearby by the emergency services personnel who arrived at the spot soon afterwards.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Shankar Chowdhury from Ramnagar and his condition was mentioned to be critical because of the multiple injuries. Local police were able to apprehend the autorickshaw driver, but the driver of the other vehicle managed to flee.

The second accident took place in the Dighalbak locality of Dharamnagar in the North Tripura district. Two motorcycles crashed into each other in this incident leading to the injuries of a total of four people.

Four people aboard the two motorcycles namely Bishal Debnath aged 26 years, Pradip Das aged 20 years, Satyadeep Malakar aged 18 years and Abhijit Malakar aged 22 years. A pedestrian identified as Mina Banerjee aged 45 years was also injured in the accident. Local residents mentioned that reckless driving by both the two-wheelers led to this incident.