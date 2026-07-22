Tripura Police Order Forensic Examination of DGP Anurag Dhankar's Electronic Devices

Guwahati: Today, the Tripura Police have initiated a detailed investigation into the death of the Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar and all his electronic gadgets has been put under forensic examination.

The 1994 batch IPS officer Dhankar was found hanging in the washroom of his chamber at the Tripura Police Headquarters, Agartala. A case of unnatural death has been filed with police and they are investigating the circumstances of his death.

All the electronic gadgets used by the DGP like mobile phone, laptop and his personal computer have been seized and will be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) at Narsingarh in West Tripura for investigation.

"The forensic examination of the electronic gadgets is expected to take at least one and a half months. If the post-mortem report confirms the DGP's death to be a suicide, the investigation will be geared towards establishing the circumstances and the reasons which could have led him to take the extreme step, Deb said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Prabir Majumder had complained that Dhankar had ordered his officers to not let any visitor in his chamber before 11 am on Monday. Moreover, Majumder, who had gone to meet the DGP, was denied admittance as per his instructions.

When, Dhankar failed to come to his office for a long time and employees grew concerned, police said. They found the washroom locked, pushed open the door and found him hanging from the ventilator.

The incident has led to a call for an independent inquiry. A senior CPI(M) leader expressed surprise that the top cop of the state has found himself in a number of tough situations in his tenure, which he has overcome, yet he took such a drastic step without a good reason, "It is difficult to believe," he said. He claimed Dhankar had been under mental stress and urged the government to order a judicial probe to uncover the truth.

Senior Tripura High Court advocate Somik Deb also called for a thoroughinvestigation, stating that while the case appeared to be one of suicide at first glance, every aspect leading to the DGP's death must be thoroughly examined.

Dhankar's body was flown to Delhi by air ambulance on Tuesday. His last rites are scheduled to be held today at his native village of Baraut in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh.