Tripura Becoming a Development Model for Other States: Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura is steadily emerging as a model for other states in implementing development plans due to sustained peace, harmony and a stable law-and-order situation, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday.
The Chief Minister said this while releasing a book titled Strategic Approach to Industrial Development Roadmap, prepared by the Asian Development Bank, at the Tripura Institute of Transformation War Room.
Dr Saha said the state government remains committed to delivering good governance and has introduced targeted policies to promote industrial growth.
He also noted that the adoption of the industrial development roadmap by the Asian Development Bank would provide long-term momentum to Tripura’s industrial sector.
“The roadmap is expected to position Tripura as a regional centre for trade and manufacturing, with focused emphasis on priority sectors including rubber, bamboo and food processing,” the Chief Minister said.
He also added that Tripura is ahead of several states in implementing the Central government’s vision document programme, stressing that rapid development at the state level contributes to national growth.
Dr Saha further said investor interest in Tripura has been rising, with entrepreneurs from outside the state keen to establish industrial units. He credited the ADB’s roadmap for playing a key role in strengthening investor confidence.
Describing the ADB’s support as a major achievement, the Chief Minister said the assistance would be instrumental in building a “new Tripura”.
“Our aim is to accelerate industrial development by effectively utilising the state’s raw materials and skilled human resources,” he said.
The event was attended by Mio Oka, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, and other senior officials.