Tripura: BSF Returns Two Bangladeshi Policemen to Bangladesh After Alleged Border Crossing

Guwahati: Two Bangladeshi policemen of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were handed over to Bangladeshi authorities , today 16th October, after allegedly crossing into Indian territory near the Rahimpur-Ashabari border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

The policemen, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Hossain and Constable Rohit Dewan, were reportedly intercepted by villagers on Thursday night before being taken into custody by the Border Security Force (BSF).

As per local sources, the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Thursday, near border pillar 2059 and gates 167 and 168 in the Ashabari-Rahimpur sector. The two personnel were allegedly on night patrol when they crossed into Indian territory and attempted to detain a local businessman near the zero line.

Villagers intervened to prevent the alleged detention. The situation reportedly escalated, with the policemen allegedly being assaulted before BSF troops arrived and took them into custody.

They were subsequently taken to the BSF’s Ashabari border outpost for medical examinations and remained there overnight.

Today, flag meeting was held around 1 pm near gate 163 and border pillar 2057 in the Rahimpur sector. Representatives of the border forces, police and intelligence agencies from both countries reportedly attended the meeting, following which the two personnel were handed over to Bangladeshi officials.

Villagers alleged that same policemen had previously crossed the border, detained people of that area and demanded Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, threatening to implicate them in contraband smuggling cases if they refused to pay.

Claims that both of them were carrying yaba tablets also emerged but could not be independently verified. No immediate official response was available regarding the allegations or the circumstances surrounding the incident.