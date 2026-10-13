Assam Prepares for Phase II of Census 2027 with Focus on Accuracy and Coordination

Staff Reporter

Guwahati, Oct 12: Assam is now gearing up for Phase-II of Population Census 2027.

After completion of the house enumeration, the population enumeration (PE) is now likely to begin in January-February next year, during which the enumerators will ask 40 questions to individuals.

As part of the preparations, a State-Level Principal Census Officers' Conference on Phase-II of Census 2027 relating to PE was held here on Monday.

The conference focused on reviewing preparations, strengthening coordination among district administrations, operational preparedness, capacity building, digital tools and ensuring accurate and comprehensive population enumeration across the state.

Inaugurating the conference, General Administration Department (GAD) minister Keshab Mahanta emphasised completing the census exercise within the stipulated timeline while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy.

He observed that the census process had evolved from predominantly manual operations to a more time-bound and technology-enabled system.

On the commencement of the next phase, he called upon district commissioners (DCs)/principal census officers (PCOs) to undertake field visits, identify potential problem areas and ensure all preparations are completed effectively.

The minister stressed that special attention be given to border districts and villages, where local circumstances and emerging settlement-related issues require careful administrative consideration.

He underlined that the census data would serve as a crucial basis for future government policies and development interventions, stating that the state government would extend the necessary support to ensure the effective discharge of responsibilities entrusted to GAD.

In his speech, chief secretary Dr Ravi Kota highlighted the importance of self-enumeration and comprehensive population coverage, particularly in the context of Assam's border areas and emerging settlements.

He emphasised that such issues be addressed carefully through appropriate administrative coordination to ensure every eligible person is duly covered.

Director of census operations (DCO), Assam, Biswajit Pegu, who too was present, presented an overview of the preparations for the second phase of the census.

He highlighted the importance of the census as the primary source of comprehensive demographic, social and economic data, including information on migration and fertility, which serves as a vital foundation for evidence-based policymaking and development planning.

He outlined the key components of PE, including self-enumeration, house-to-house enumeration, revisional activities and the associated data collection and monitoring mechanisms.

He emphasised proper demarcation of enumeration blocks in accordance with prescribed norms.

Pegu urged all PCOs and district administrations to actively promote self-enumeration and encourage citizen participation, stressing timely appointment and adequate training of all personnel and trainers involved.

Referring to field-level challenges, he called upon DCs to utilise district information and public relations officers (DIPROs) to counter misinformation promptly.

The conference deliberated extensively on digital tools and platforms critical to the census, including mobile application, Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), Self-Enumeration (SE) Portal and Enumeration Block (EB) Creation Portal.

Discussions also covered the Census Act and Rules, training frameworks and question categories to be canvassed, reaffirming the collective commitment of the state government, census authorities and district administrations to ensure the successful conduct of PE across Assam.

The conference emphasised inter-departmental coordination, capacity building and adherence to prescribed guidelines for the smooth and effective implementation of Phase II of Census 2027.

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