BJP Assam Mobilises Lakhs of Workers Across 25,000 Booths for Mann Ki Baat Listening Drive

The BJP in Assam converted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast into a large-scale election mobilisation exercise on Sunday, with the party reporting participation from more than 25,000 booths across the state.
According to state BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita, lakhs of party workers gathered at booths spread across 433 mandals covering all 39 districts of Assam to listen to the 132nd episode of the radio programme together.
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The exercise was notable for the presence of senior national BJP figures who are currently in Assam as part of the party's election push.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who has been campaigning across the state, joined over a thousand party workers at booths numbered 135 and 137 under the Dibrugarh Assembly constituency for the listening session.
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B. L. Santhosh, on a special organisational visit to Assam, participated in the programme at Palashbari, alongside state in-charge Harish Dwivedi.