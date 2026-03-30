BJP Assam Mobilises Lakhs of Workers Across 25,000 Booths for Mann Ki Baat Listening Drive

The BJP in Assam converted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast into a large-scale election mobilisation exercise on Sunday, with the party reporting participation from more than 25,000 booths across the state.

According to state BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita, lakhs of party workers gathered at booths spread across 433 mandals covering all 39 districts of Assam to listen to the 132nd episode of the radio programme together.

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