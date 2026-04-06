Tripura CM Manik Saha Marks BJP Foundation Day, Hoists Party Flag

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday marked the 47th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the party flag was hoisted at the North Tripura district office to commemorate the occasion.
“On the occasion of the 47th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest democratic political party, the party flag was hoisted at the North Tripura District Office,” Saha wrote on X.
He also paid tribute to key leaders associated with the party’s ideological roots, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Deendayal Upadhyay.
Saha also extended greetings to party workers, acknowledging their role in nation-building.
“To every dedicated worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is striving towards nation-building with the mantra of public service, we extend saffron greetings,” he added.
The BJP is observing its Foundation Day across the country with various programmes and events.