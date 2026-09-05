Tripura Congress MLA Urges Former Militants to Avoid Road Blockade

Guwahati: Today, the Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, urged surrendered former militants not to block railway tracks and national highways to press for their demands, saying such protests disrupt the lives of ordinary people.

Roy Barman was reacting to the ongoing 72-hour rail and road blockade launched by a forum of surrendered militants. He suggested that protesters consider alternative forms of agitation, including an indefinite hunger strike.

The MLA said rehabilitation benefits for former militants should be provided based on verified records, including the number of people who surrendered, weapons deposited and cases pending against them. He called for transparency in identifying genuine beneficiaries.

Roy Barman said the demands of those who had genuinely abandoned militancy and returned to normal life should be addressed by both the Centre and the state government. However, he opposed claims based on fictitious names or unsupported records.

He also questioned the administration’s response, alleging that effective intervention was lacking. The 72-hour blockade, which entered its second day on Saturday, has disrupted rail and road movement in parts of Tripura.