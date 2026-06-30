Tripura Economic Surge: GSDP Approaches ₹90,000 Crore as Per Capita Income Climbs to ₹1.93 Lakh

Agartala: Tripura’s economy has achieved robust growth over the past two financial years, with the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) nearing the ₹90,000 crore milestone and individual incomes rising sharply, official data revealed on Monday.

According to the latest government figures, Tripura's GSDP has expanded significantly from ₹70,633 crore in 2022–23 to an estimated ₹89,682 crore in 2024–25. In tandem with this economic expansion, the state's per capita income surged from ₹1.54 lakh to ₹1.93 lakh over the same two-year period, pointing to a steady improvement in living standards.

The economic indicators were released during a state-level event marking India's 20th Statistics Day, held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala. The annual event, organised by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), commemorates the 133rd birth anniversary of the pioneering Indian statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis.

This year's theme, set by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, focused on "Unlocking the Potential of Administrative Data", highlighting data sharing, standardisation, and enhanced institutional coordination for better governance.

While Planning (Statistics) and Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma was unable to attend due to prior official commitments, the event was presided over by DES Director Devananda Reang, with Director of Census Operations Ratan Biswas attending as the special guest.

Addressing the gathering of over 250 officials, academics, and students, Mr Biswas highlighted the vital importance of accurate data in shaping public policy. He confirmed that initial groundwork for the upcoming Census 2027, specifically house-listing operations, is scheduled to commence this August.

"Census data plays a crucial role in helping governments formulate evidence-based policies and targeted development programmes," Biswas stated, as officials also demonstrated a new self-enumeration feature designed for the 2027 census exercise.

In addition to revealing the growth statistics, the Directorate showcased its ongoing preparations for the 81st round of the National Sample Survey. The event also marked the launch of a new Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Monitoring Web Portal, developed in partnership with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, and the official release of the statistical publication, Tripura At-a-Glance 2025-26.