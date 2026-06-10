Tripura Launches Digital School Monitoring System to Track Student Progress

Tripura: In a bid to strengthen educational governance and improve the monitoring of student learning outcomes, the Tripura government has introduced a new online school monitoring system covering both primary and secondary institutions across the state.

The digital platform was launched on 9th June by School Education Secretary Dr Milind Dharamrao Ramteke during a workshop organised by the NIPUN Tripura Cell and the Pre-Primary Cell under the Directorate of Elementary Education.

The new system will enable inspection reports and student assessment records to be uploaded online, giving education officers at the district and state levels real-time access to information through a centralised digital dashboard. Officials will be able to review school performance, administrative functioning and student learning outcomes more efficiently.

Addressing the workshop, Ramteke said Block Resource Persons (BRPs) and Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) would play a key role in monitoring foundational education for students in Classes I to V. Under the new framework, they will visit schools at least once every fortnight and submit their observations through the online portal.

He further added that the technology-driven initiative would allow officials to access field-level data instantly and ensure timely intervention wherever gaps or shortcomings are identified.

For upper primary and secondary classes, Inspectors of Schools will be responsible for academic supervision and assessing the quality of teaching and learning in sixth to 10th standard. The department also plans to conduct surprise inspections and direct student assessments to gain a clearer understanding of classroom learning standards.

As part of the initiative, teachers will regularly upload assessment data to the platform, enabling authorities to track student progress more effectively and analyse learning outcomes in a systematic manner.

Officials said the system places special emphasis on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), a priority area for the School Education Department. The initiative is expected to enhance accountability, strengthen monitoring mechanisms and support data-driven decision-making across the state's education sector.